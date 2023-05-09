Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:36 AM

Avian flu vaccine for birds being tested, ending outbreak brings challenges

MGN

(CNN, KYMA/ KECY) - New vaccines are being tested to prevent avian flu in birds, but experts say ending the historic outbreak isn't as simple as vaccination.

For more than a year, the US has been battling its biggest outbreak of avian influenza in wildlife.

The risk to humans is low.

But it's been a major threat to commercial bird flocks, particularly in the poultry industry, contributing to higher food prices.

Avian flu has also started to show up in hundreds of mammals, including a handful of pet cats.

The approach in the US right now is not vaccination, but eradication of the virus.

If farmers detect even a single case in a flock, they will put all the birds down right away.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content