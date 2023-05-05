Funding will go to local border communities for humanitarian support

Local communities, including Arizona, will be given funding to help non-governmental organizations provide critical migrant assistance

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Emergency Food and Shelter Program's National Board announce $332.5 million will assist communities with migrants released from custody as they await the outcome of their immigration proceedings.

The funding will go to 35 local governments and service organizations.

This is a part of the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) multi-agency plan to manage the surge of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border and support communities when Title 42 ends.

According to DHS, future support for emergency migrant care will be supported by the newly created Shelter and Services Program, which has about $360 million to grant before the end of the Fiscal Year.

The first round of funding is for border communities in need due to the humanitarian and border crisis.

In a press release, Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced Arizona will receive over $45.4 million through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

After the Senators sent a letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas, the funding was announced Friday and will go to border communities in need.

The money hopefully can prevent street releases locally and in other Arizona border cities.

However, the $300,000 in reimbursements FEMA denied the Regional Center for Border Health are not included in this assistance.

“This funding we secured will provide much-needed resources for our border communities at a critical time to help manage an influx of migrants. We'll keep working with the administration and border communities to ensure a secure, orderly, humane process,” said Senator Mark Kelly.

“Arizona border communities, non-profits, and law enforcement agencies are being left to manage a crisis they did not create. After months of inaction, I’m glad to see the Administration begin to change course, listen to our calls, and provide critical assistance for our communities as they face increased levels of migration as Title 42 ends,” said Sinema, Chair of the Border Management Subcommittee.

More information about the new program is available here and to read the press release from DHS, click HERE.