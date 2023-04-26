Three TSA officers attacked at Phoenix airport

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A 19-year-old airline passenger is in the Maricopa county jail after allegedly attacking three TSA agents at the Phoenix airport.

Makiah Coleman is under arrest for injuring three TSA officers during the screening process at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early Tuesday morning.

She faced her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

It's not clear what sparked the incident, but the altercation inconvenienced about 450 air travelers who had to go to another security checkpoint because of the fight.

Two of the three TSA agents were taken to the hospital, where they have since been treated and released.

In addition to facing criminal charges in court, Coleman is expected to be subjected to fines of nearly $14,000.