Idaho student murders: Defense attorneys want surviving roommate to testify

(CNN, KYMA) - Lawyers for suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger want to compel one of the surviving roommates to testify in his trial.

They are asking a Nevada court to force Bethany Funke to travel to Idaho in June.

She went home to Reno after her four roommates were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in November.

Kohberger's lawyers say Funke has information unique to her experience that is material to the charges.

Funke's lawyer is fighting the request.

She says Kohberger's team hasn't said what information they want from Funke and that there was no hearing before a subpoena was issued, as required by Nevada law.

Funke is one of two roommates who were not injured in the attack.

Shortly after the incident, details of what one roommate saw that night in the house were heavily reported.

That roommate was identified only by initials which do not match Funke's.