today at 6:22 PM
Published 3:25 PM

Both sides of Calexico border closed

UPDATE (6 p.m.) - The port of entry is now open, allowing travelers to come and go.

UPDATE (4 p.m.) - A protest in Mexicali is causing both sides of the border to be closed. Family members of the nine men that have gone missing from Mexicali bars are demanding to speak to the Governor of Baja California.

They want answers to what happened and their loved ones brought back home.

Two of the missing men are U.S. citizens.

So far, three arrests have been made.

Both ports of entry are currently closed in Mexicali and Calexico which involves no access to Mexico.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - People in Calexico are advised to avoid the southbound Port of Entry due to reports from the Calexico Police Department saying there is a protest in Mexicali.

Both sides of the border are closed.

KYMA will continue to update this story.

