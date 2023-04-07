Biden admin proposes new rule for transgender student-athletes

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Biden administration proposed Thursday a new federal rule change that would let schools enforce some restrictions on transgender student-athletes.

But it opposes policies that "categorically" ban those students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender.

According to a public notice from the U.S. Department of Education, the proposed rule would establish that policies violate "Title 9" when they categorically ban transgender students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

It also recognizes in some instances, particularly competitive high school and college athletic environments, some schools may adopt policies that limit the participation of transgender students.