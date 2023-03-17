Skip to Content
today at 3:19 PM
Published 3:40 PM

Staying cooler than normal and dry for the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy St. Patrick's Day, we are in for some great weather for the afternoon and going into tonight.

Weather conditions will stay cool, calm, and dry.

Weak high pressure will steadily build into the region through the weekend, resulting in a gradual warming trend and dry conditions.

More clouds and breezier conditions will arrive Sunday, with no rain expected.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected for Monday, where patchy blowing dust will be possible in Imperial Valley.

The next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday, where there are chances for more precipitation for the Desert Southwest.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

