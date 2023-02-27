Study shows AI healthcare brings uneasiness to many

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Many Americans are not comfortable with artificial intelligence (AI) when it comes to health care.

That's according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center.

It found 60% of Americans wouldn't be comfortable with a healthcare provider relying on AI to diagnose their disease or recommend treatment.

About six in 10 Americans also said they wouldn't want AI-driven robots performing parts of their surgery and almost eight in 10 said they wouldn't want AI involved in their mental health care.

But they're not totally anti-AI when it comes to health care 65% of survey respondents think using AI to detect skin cancer could improve accuracy of a diagnosis.

And some survey respondents said they thought AI could reduce racial bias in health care.