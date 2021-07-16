U.S. women’s team wraps up training before Tokyo games

Olympic Countdown

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - With just over a week before the Tokyo games, the U.S. Olympic women's soccer team wrapped up their training in Southern Japan before heading to the host city.

The U.S. women had been training in Miyazaki City ahead of the games and the team's three-time Olympian Alex Morgan said they were lucky to be able to train in Japan before the Olympics.

"It's great to be able to do pre-camp like this and to be able to be somewhere in Japan but not in Tokyo, kind of doing our own thing," said Morgan. "Obviously we can't even go outside of the hotel, so lots of team bonding. It's just great, we're lucky to be able to do this. A lot of teams haven't even arrived yet, so we've been able to be together a lot this year."

This year's games will be a lot more muted, with live spectators banned from watching any event in Tokyo after the city entered its fourth state of emergency earlier this week.

The U.S. women are looking to lock in their first Olympic gold since 2012. They medaled in every World Cup or Olympics since 1991 except for the 2016 Rio Olympics.