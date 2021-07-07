Sha’Carri Richardson not named to U.S. relay team

Tokyo 2020

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after not being named to the relay team.

This comes following a positive test for marijuana, according to a statement from U.S. track and field. Richardson tested positive for THC after she qualified for the Olympics in the 100 meter race.

Richardson admitted to using cannabis after she learned from a reporter that her biological mother had passed away one week before the Olympic trials.

The governing body for track and field say they agree that the rules for THC should be reevaluated after much criticism and speculation from across the country.

Meanwhile, the USA track and field said to change the policies after competition and just weeks before the Olympics would be harmful to the integrity for the U.S. Olympic team trials.

The announcement that Richardson would not run in Tokyo was a disappointment to many who were inspired by her performance in the Olympic trials and who felt empathy for her honest and heartfelt apology while accepting her suspension.