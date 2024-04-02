Pet Talk: Meet Emma

An adorable pup who loves attention and people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Emma!

Emma is a 4-year-old female pit bull terrier who weighs 47 pounds.

Emma is quite a sweetheart, walks well on a leash, and does great with other dogs in playgroups.

She is always so excited to get out of the kennel to play and go on walks with her human.

Emma loves affection and attention from people.

Come visit Emma at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Emma or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.