Pet Talk: Meet Sascha and Malakai!

A doggie duo who are looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pets of the week.

That’s right we have a doggie duo this week!

Meet Sascha and Malakai!

Sascha is a 4-year-old female shepherd mix and Salakai is a 7-year-old male shepherd.

They both walk well on a leash, are housebroken, and do well with cats.

They have lived together for four years and enjoy each other’s company.

They aren’t necessarily a bonded pair but it would be great if they could be adopted together.

Come visit Sascha and Malakai and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Sascha and Malakai or any animal at The Humane Society a good home, you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.