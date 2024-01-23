Skip to Content
Pet Talk

Pet Talk: Meet Sascha and Malakai!

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
January 22, 2024 9:49 PM
Published 11:22 AM

A doggie duo who are looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pets of the week. 

That’s right we have a doggie duo this week!

Meet Sascha and Malakai!

Sascha is a 4-year-old female shepherd mix and Salakai is a 7-year-old male shepherd. 

They both walk well on a leash, are housebroken, and do well with cats. 

They have lived together for four years and enjoy each other’s company. 

They aren’t necessarily a bonded pair but it would be great if they could be adopted together. 

Come visit Sascha and Malakai and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Sascha and Malakai or any animal at The Humane Society a good home, you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: Pet Talk

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content