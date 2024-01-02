Pet Talk: Meet Goofy

An adorable pup who is super loving and sweet

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Goofy!

Goofy is a neutered male hound dog mix who has been in the shelter since September.

Goofy is great with other dogs and walks well on a leash.

He also likes spending time with his human and would make a great family dog.

Come visit Goofy and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Goofy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.