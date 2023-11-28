Skip to Content
Pet Talk

Pet Talk: Meet Hunter and Taco

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
November 27, 2023 10:05 PM
Published 11:10 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to Meet our Pets of the Week. 

Meet Hunter and Taco!

Hunter is a male German shepherd and Taco is a male husky who both entered the shelter together as strays. 

They are the best of buddies and they both like to be petted and get along great with other dogs. 

Hunter loves balls and Taco loves to swim. 

They are both leash-trained and Hunter likes to grab Taco’s leash and take him for walks. 

Come visit Hunter and Taco and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Hunter and Taco or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: Pet Talk

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content