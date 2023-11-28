Pet Talk: Meet Hunter and Taco

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to Meet our Pets of the Week.

Meet Hunter and Taco!

Hunter is a male German shepherd and Taco is a male husky who both entered the shelter together as strays.

They are the best of buddies and they both like to be petted and get along great with other dogs.

Hunter loves balls and Taco loves to swim.

They are both leash-trained and Hunter likes to grab Taco’s leash and take him for walks.

Come visit Hunter and Taco and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Hunter and Taco or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.