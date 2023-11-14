Pet Talk: Meet Alex and Nutmeg

Skip to Content
The Humane Society of Yuma
November 13, 2023 5:39 PM
Adorable pups who attention and walk well on a leash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pets of the week. 

Meet Alex and Nutmeg!

Alex is a year-old female terrier mix and Nutmeg is a spayed 4-year-old female husky mix. 

They do well together and in multi-dog playgroups. 

They seem high energy in the kennels but they mellow out with more time spent in the play yard. 

Alex and Nutmeg both love attention and walk well on a leash. 

Alex and Nutmeg also show an interest in cats so a controlled introduction is recommended. 

Both of their adoptions are sponsored so the only cost to adopt is licensing.

Come visit Alex and Nutmeg and all their furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Alex and Nutmeg or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

