Pet Talk: Meet Scooby

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Scooby!

Scooby is a 4-year-old and 73-pound mixed breed who has been at the shelter since February.

Scooby is mellow in the kennel but loves to get out to the play yard to play fetch.

Scooby will chase a tennis ball until you get tired of throwing it.

He is very respectful with his toys but may need to be the only dog in the home because he can be possessive of them.

Scooby knows some commands but could still use a little leash training.

Scooby does well around kids of all ages and would make a great hiking buddy.

Come visit Scooby and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Scooby or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.