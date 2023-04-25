Pet Talk: Meet Coneja

An affectionate couch potato pup

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Meet Coneja!

Coneja is a 2-year-old spayed female bull terrier who weighs 50 pounds and is incredibly affectionate and also a couch potato.

What makes Coneja unique is that she is deaf and was born with a deformed front leg but that doesn’t hold her back.

She is great with other dogs of all ages and possibly cats.

Coneja loves to be with people and likes to curl up in your lap for belly rubs.

Coneja is an amazing dog and she would love to be your new best friend.

Come visit Coneja and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Coneja or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.