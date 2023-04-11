Pet talk: Meet Billy

An adorable pup who is very social with people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week!

Meet Billy.

Billy is a 2-year-old neutered and 33-pound male mixed breed who plays well with other dogs and is very social with people.

Billy is housebroken, quiet in his kennel, and walks well on a leash.

He would do great in a home with older kids and an active lifestyle.

Billy also loves to believe he is a lap dog.

Come visit Billy and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Billy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.