Skip to Content
Pet Talk
By
April 10, 2023 8:20 PM
Published 2:25 PM

Pet talk: Meet Billy

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable pup who is very social with people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week!

Meet Billy.  

Billy is a 2-year-old neutered and 33-pound male mixed breed who plays well with other dogs and is very social with people. 

Billy is housebroken, quiet in his kennel, and walks well on a leash. 

He would do great in a home with older kids and an active lifestyle. 

Billy also loves to believe he is a lap dog. 

Come visit Billy and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Billy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: Pet Talk
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content