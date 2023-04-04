Pet Talk: Meet Reeses

An adorable dog who is very playful

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week!

Meet Reeses.

Reeses is a 7-month-old female mixed breed with lots of energy.

Reeses was a little shy around other dogs at first but does well now with both male and female kennel mates.

For such a young dog Reeses does great on a leash and she likes to be petted.

Reeses also loves water and does great with people but you can tell she would do better with a playmate or two.

Come visit Reeses and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Reeses or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.