Skip to Content
Pet Talk
By
April 3, 2023 8:27 PM
Published 2:00 PM

Pet Talk: Meet Reeses

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable dog who is very playful

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week!

Meet Reeses. 

Reeses is a 7-month-old female mixed breed with lots of energy. 

Reeses was a little shy around other dogs at first but does well now with both male and female kennel mates. 

For such a young dog Reeses does great on a leash and she likes to be petted. 

Reeses also loves water and does great with people but you can tell she would do better with a playmate or two. 

Come visit Reeses and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Reeses or any animal at The Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: Pet Talk
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content