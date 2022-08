HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Vsit Zeus at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

He's housebroken, plus learns quickly and knows a few tricks.

This 5-year-old male is respectful and enjoys walks and attention.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Our Pet of the Week is Zeus, a well-behaved German shepherd.

