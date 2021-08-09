Skip to Content
Pet Talk
By
today at 12:48 PM
Published 12:42 PM

Pet Talk: Meet Gaius

HSOY/KYMA.com

Treat-loving 4-year-old terrier mix available now at Humane Society of Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Do have room in your home and your heart for a furry family member? If so, then Gaius may be the boy for you.

Gaius is around 4-years-old. The folks at the Humane Society of Yuma believe he's a terrier-pit bull mix. He has some cute markings on his face that make him special.

He's medium-sized and does well with dogs smaller than himself. Gaius loves walks, but he loves the couch even more! He's especially fond of snacks.

Gaius has been at HSOY for more than three-months and is ready to find his forever home. If you're interested in adopting him, or want to see the other animals currently available visit the HSOY website.

ID # 68278

The Good Stuff
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content