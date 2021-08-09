Pet Talk: Meet Gaius

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Do have room in your home and your heart for a furry family member? If so, then Gaius may be the boy for you.

Gaius is around 4-years-old. The folks at the Humane Society of Yuma believe he's a terrier-pit bull mix. He has some cute markings on his face that make him special.

He's medium-sized and does well with dogs smaller than himself. Gaius loves walks, but he loves the couch even more! He's especially fond of snacks.

Gaius has been at HSOY for more than three-months and is ready to find his forever home. If you're interested in adopting him, or want to see the other animals currently available visit the HSOY website.