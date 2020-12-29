Pet Talk: Meet Manny!

Pet Talk

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - The countdown has begun and I know we are ready to say goodbye to 2020 and you know what better way to brighten up the bit of darkness that 2020 left behind? Well by making this week’s pet of the week a part of your home and family in 2021.

Meet Manny, and if you’re looking to bring energy to this new year, he is the good boy you need in your life.

He is a one year old milk chocolate colored American Pitbull terrier.

Looking to stay more active? Look no further, now you will have an excuse to hit the great outdoors since Manny loves to play fetch and play with doggie toys.

He knows a couple of tricks, so expect to have a year full of fun and laughs with Manny.

Keep in mind he is a highly energetic dog, so he would be best in a home with lots of space or someone who lives an active lifestyle.

If you want to bring Manny home, he is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Yuma, you can find more info at www.hsoyuma.com.