Pacific Storage Solutions now open for business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the new Pacific Storage Solutions grand opening in Yuma.

The storage company rents and sells reusable cargo containers and provides spaces for RV, car, and boat parking.

Family, friends, and business partners came out and supported the event.

The female-owned business partnered with the Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College to help launch the new establishment.

"Starting a business as a woman is difficult because we always have our family and our kids, but we have a lot of support. If you have a good idea, we have the small business (development center) that can help you and that can guide you," said Ivonn Carlos, owner of Pacific Storage Solutions.

Pacific Storage Solutions is on Eighth Street and Pacific Avenue and is officially open for business.