Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Frank Timke

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday, 13 On Your Side likes to honor those who serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to Yuma native U.S Marine Corps Sgt. Frank Timke.

Timke just held his promotion ceremony to Sgt. at the American Cemetery and Memorial in Manila, Philippines.

He is a logistics specialist currently deployed in the Philippines under U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific. His parent command is Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303 under 3rd Marine Air Wing on Camp Pendleton, California.

Sgt. Timke graduated from Kofa High School in Yuma in 2019 and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2021.

Timke is carrying on a legacy of service, his father served as an aviation supply Marine for 11 years. Now, Sgt. Timke is looking forward to getting home from his current deployment to see his wife and one-year-old daughter. The couple is expecting their second child, a baby boy, this summer.

