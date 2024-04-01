Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. James Parker

We honor and thank U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. James Parker for his service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. James Parker.

Parker is an Aviation Ordnance Chief, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

He gave a speech at his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma on Mar. 21.

Parker served 22 years of honorable service in which he began and ended his career with VMFA-214.

Thank you for your service.

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Jimenez, center, ordnance officer, awards Master Sgt. James Parker, left.

