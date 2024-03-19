Military Matters: MCJROTC cadets visit MCAS Yuma

We honor and thank U.S. MCAS Yuma for being the example for the younger generations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Junior MCJROTC cadets from Basha High School in Chandler, AZ visited U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma March 1.

Marine Corps Col. Jared K. Stone, commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Jason Davey with MCAS Yuma Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona showed the cadets a sneak peek of life on base.

The visit provided cadets the opportunity to experience a military lifestyle and gain an understanding of various military careers and opportunities.

