Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Demond Acevedo

Today we honor and thank U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Demond Acevedo for his service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Demond Acevedo.

Acevedo is a small arms repair technician for Combat Logistic Company 16.

In the picture, he is loading a Christmas tree into a car during a Winterfest event at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

Marine Corps Community services hosted the Winterfest drive-thru event the first weekend of December where volunteers handed out cookies, toys and Christmas trees to active duty Marines stationed at MCAS Yuma.

Thank you for your service.

Do you have someone you would like recognized?

Let us know! Send us a picture or video telling us who they are, what they do and why we should honor them.

You can send your nominations to the 13 On Your Side Facebook page or by using the share tab on our website.