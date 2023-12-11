Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas A. Vargas

Today we honor and thank U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas A. Vargas for his service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas A. Vargas.

Cpl. Vargas is an aviation operations specialist, flight supervisor, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS), Arizona.

He's seen in the picture supervising a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) green belt culminating event at the installation on Dec. 1, 2023.

As a Marine Martial Arts Instructor, he not only teaches the physical techniques, but also instills important values such as respect, honor, and self-control during the three week course.

His hometown is Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

