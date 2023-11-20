Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cristos M. Stern

Today we honor and thank U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cristos M. Stern for his service

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cristos M. Stern.

Sgt. Stern is a combat marksmanship coach, marksmanship training unit, headquarters and headquarters squadron for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

His responsibilities as a combat marksmanship coach are to train students in combat marksmanship coaching techniques, procedures, and theory, for service within the major supporting commands and supporting establishments.

