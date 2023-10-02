Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brendon J. Ernst 

Today we honor and thank U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brendon J. Ernst for his service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brendon J. Ernst.

He is a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Sgt. Ernst is shown conducting preflight checks on an F-35B Lightning II at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

Ernst’s responsibilities as a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic are to conduct maintenance on and inspect the performance of the F-35B Lightning II.

Do you have someone you would like recognized?

Let us know! Send us a picture or video telling us who they are, what they do and why we should honor them.

You can send your nominations to the 13 On Your Side Facebook page or by using the share tab on our website.

Then every Monday tune in beginning at 4 p.m. as we thank and honor those who help keep America free!