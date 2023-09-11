Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brian Porter

13 On Your Side honors the men and women in our community that serve in the military and help keep America free

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In this week of Military Matters, we honor U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brian Porter, aviation ordnance system technician, Station Weapons, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron.

He's shown posing at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on August 31.

Porter’s responsibilities as a aviation ordnance system technician consist of handling, transporting and maintaining airborne armament equipment and armament-handling equipment.

