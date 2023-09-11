Skip to Content
Military Matters

Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brian Porter

today at 5:22 PM
Published 5:45 PM

13 On Your Side honors the men and women in our community that serve in the military and help keep America free

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In this week of Military Matters, we honor U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brian Porter, aviation ordnance system technician, Station Weapons, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron.

He's shown posing at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on August 31.

Porter’s responsibilities as a aviation ordnance system technician consist of handling, transporting and maintaining airborne armament equipment and armament-handling equipment.

If you would like to have someone recognized, let us know! Send us a picture or video telling us who they are, what they do and why we should honor them.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

