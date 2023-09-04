Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl, Agustin Saavedra III

13 On Your Side honors the men and women in our community that serve in the military and help keep America free

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In this week of Military Matters, we honor U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl, Agustin Saavedra III, F-35B avionics technician.

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

His responsibilities as a F-35B avionics technician consist of installing, inspecting and maintaining components of the F-35B Lighting II which include communications, navigation and electronic countermeasures.

If you would like to have someone recognized, let us know! Send us a picture or video telling us who they are, what they do and why we should honor them.

You can send your nominations to the 13 On Your Side Facebook page or by using the share tab.

Then tune in every Monday beginning at 4:00 p.m. as we thank and honor our service men and women.