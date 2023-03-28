Military Matters: Sgt. D.J. Suggs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - This week's Military Matters spotlights Sgt. D.J. Suggs, the newest member of the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Chapel team.

He serves as Religious Affairs Non-commissioned Officer.

Suggs grandfather, a preacher, was his inspiration for choosing his military occupational specialty.

“I wanted to do something to make him proud,” said the Wilson, North Carolina native.

Suggs has now been serving his country for 13 years.

His hobbies include playing any sport with a ball and being physical.

He played, semi-pro football for 14 years and in the last three years won two semi-pro football championships.

He keeps busy outside of work by hiking and playing sports with his family which includes his wife, four-year-old daughter, and seven and 13-year-old sons.

He’s also a volunteer coach on post for children.

Suggs says he “enjoys working with people.”

His goals after serving in the Army are to become a state trooper or a college campus police officer.