today at 12:55 PM
Walk for Addie accepting teams for event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you like to walk or run you could help a local organization raise funds for medical expenses.

The "Walk For Addie" is accepting teams and individuals for their second annual event to be held on April 15.

All proceeds will go towards families who have to travel out of the county for medical treatments.

"Addie packs gives care and support, financial support and backpacks to Yuma county residents and families who have to travel for medical care outside Yuma County," said Stacey Melton, Addie Packs Founder.

The last day for pre-registration is March 24.

To register you can click this LINK.

Abraham Retana

