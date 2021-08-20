Baby goat rescued from drainage pipe following Arizona monsoon

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA, KECY) - A recent Arizona monsoon trapped a baby goat inside of a 250 foot long drainage pipe, where the Arizona humane society undertook a multi-day rescue.

Arizona humane society's emergency animal medical technicians were first notified of a crying animal on Tuesday but were unable to find it. They later used a snake camera to locate the goat on Wednesday.

The team dug for three hours until the goat moved in the opposite direction of the pipe, where it was held by the horns to stop moving.

The animal was safely extracted and was not injured.