Pet Talk: Meet Sarge

The Humane Society of Yuma
June 10, 2024 11:51 PM
A very sweet and loving pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Sarge!

Sarge is a 2-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 66 pounds, and loves to run and play. 

Sarge is very sweet, lovable and has lived with young children. 

He also gets along well with other dogs and even cats and kittens. 

Sarge knows a few commands like sit, outside and come. 

Sarge would be the perfect addition for an active family.

During the month of June, the Humane Society of Yuma is partnering with best friends network to offer 25% off all adoptions. 

Come visit Sarge at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Sarge or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

