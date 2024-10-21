Discover peace and relaxation at Tranquility Wellness Studio

The studio specializes in a range of wellness modalities aimed at rejuvenating the mind, body, and spirit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amandelyn Taylor, owner of Tranquility Wellness Studio invites the whole community to the grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

It is located at 3310 S. Avenue 8E, near the Foothills across the street from Walmart.

At the grand opening, you can enjoy class demos, exciting raffles, exclusive discounts, and much more.

You will meet the instructors, tour the studio, and indulge in refreshments and treats from local businesses.

If you attend the event, the first 100 community members who sign up will receive a special offer of $99 a month unlimited mat membership.

That includes two free family and friends passes a month, monthly coupons for services, and one free aerial class a month.

This is a one-time offer and won't be available again.

There are over ten classes you can choose from.

"So we have yoga, hot yoga, aerial yoga, kids yoga, tai chi, acudetox, massages, sound baths, and we just keep adding more healing modalities," says Taylor. "So whatever the community is looking for, we're looking for input. Whatever works for you, whatever makes you happy. That's what we want to offer."

Taylor wasn't always a yoga instructor, in fact, she's a disabled military veteran.

"I found yoga was very healing for me, so I got my certification as a yoga instructor. I quit my job working with the military, didn't want to stay at home full-time because it was boring," explains Taylor. "So I came up with the idea to open this place, and it's been a lot, but just seeing the reaction from the community and how thankful they are is what makes me happy."

Taylor says she wanted to create a safe and serene space for people to get away from their busy daily lives, enjoy therapeutic treatments, and help others in their healing process, as well as guide them to live healthier and happier lives.

Aerial yoga is Taylor's favorite exercise.

"I tell a lot of people if they're uncomfortable coming to a class, the hammock is like a little security blanket. So it's like, not everyone's watching you," Taylor says. "You have this security blanket. You can hide behind it if you want, but also it's a fun tool to use."

Taylor says you don't need experience to participate in any of the classes.

The instructors are there to guide you every step of the way.

There are even classes for children.

"It's fun just to learn how everybody does it differently. It's cool to see all the kids classes, the giggles and the happiness, and even with adults, when I get you like in an inversion where you go upside down, adults giggle like little kids," Taylor mentions.

If you would like to learn more about Tranquility Wellness Studio and the classes/packages offered, click here.

Learn more about the instructors and their experience in the file below.