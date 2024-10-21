Yuma’s Northern Arizona University and Arizona Western hold first fall festival

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Spooky season is slowly creeping its way onto local college campuses. Yuma’s Northern Arizona University and Arizona Western campus’s are collaborating to hold their first student club fall festival.

The public is invited to the free event to enjoy a night of fun, food, and fall festivities

"We understand that the holidays can be a really isolating time, and with the students especially, it can be very difficult to fit activities into our busy schedules," said NAU social work club president Gabriella Parris. "And so just to come together and have a main goal but also get to know each other a little more in the process is really vital."

The event will be held on the northside of campus at the AWC ampitheater Thursday, October 24th from 6pm - 9pm. All fundraising will go to student clubs.