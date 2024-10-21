New Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy building begins classes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Class is now in session for Arizona Western College’s newest Law Enforcement Training Academy building.

The new state of the art building and training facility comes with a price tag of nearly $10 million, and a few new upgrades.

It comes with all the bells and whistles including classrooms, defense tactics rooms, and an outside training area.

The full time academy was created in 2019 and since then over 230 cadets have completed the course.



“We also have all of our out-of-town recruits staying on campus in the dorms so that makes it much nicer and closer instead of having to drive to hotels staying in hotel rooms," said the Director of LETA Alfonso Zavala.

The new building’s location also provides more convenience and opportunity for non-locals.

Yuma Police Department officer Christina Fernandez, an instructor for the academy, shares how this new building compares to the previous one.



“It is a beautiful building we’re really fortunate to be able to bring the technology and the building to the new recruits so that we can further enhance the training in our community," said Officer Fernandez.

The new addition aims to not only help with training, but improve the Yuma community as well.



“We’re investing back into the community and that’s the biggest thing that Yuma is here, we’re putting law enforcement training on the map for Yuma and especially with the all the collaborations and assistance with all our agencies that we serve," said Zavala.

While classes have already started, the official red ribbon ceremony will take place next Monday.