YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will warm back up through the work-week as high

pressure builds back into the region.

Temperatures will warm to around 5-10 degrees above-normal later this week with highs climbing to the mid 90s by Wednesday.

We will have very dry, mostly clear skies, and calm conditions for the next several days.

I am tracking another cool down to return early next week.