Humane Society of Yuma hold second ever Spayathon

today at 3:17 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) held their second ever Spayathon earlier in October.

HSOY was able to spay and neuter about 300 cats within a weekend.

Dr. Danielle Muñoz, a veterinarian with Picacho Animal Care, was able to lead this effort along with volunteers which include veterinary students from the University of Arizona.

Valerie Beebee, Community Cat Coordinator says they were able to complete a couple of cat colonies in Yuma County. Although events like these are possible, the feral cat population has not seen a dent.

They are set to have another Spayathon event early next year and are planning to cap the number of cats they spay/neuter at 400.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

