Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Fivi

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
June 3, 2024 5:06 PM
Published 10:13 AM

An adorable pup who is friendly and social

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Fivi!

Fivi is a 4-year-old spayed female mixed breed who weighs 53 pounds and is great with other dogs. 

She is good on a leash, friendly, and very social with people. 

Fivi loves to be petted and loved on and also knows how to play fetch.

Come visit Fivi at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.If you want to give Fivi or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content