Pet Talk: Meet Fivi

An adorable pup who is friendly and social

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Fivi!

Fivi is a 4-year-old spayed female mixed breed who weighs 53 pounds and is great with other dogs.

She is good on a leash, friendly, and very social with people.

Fivi loves to be petted and loved on and also knows how to play fetch.

Come visit Fivi at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.If you want to give Fivi or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.