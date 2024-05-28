Pet Talk: Meet Chuckles

An adorable pip who loves people and to play with toys.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Chuckles!

Chuckles is a 1-year-old spayed female shepherd mix who weighs 33 pounds and loves people.

Chuckles gets along with dogs of all sizes and does well in playgroups.

She is very people focused and enjoys playing with toys.

Chuckles also loves to play fetch.

Come visit Coco at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chuckles or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.