Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Chuckles

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
today at 10:54 AM
Published 11:13 AM

An adorable pip who loves people and to play with toys.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Chuckles!

Chuckles is a 1-year-old spayed female shepherd mix who weighs 33 pounds and loves people. 

Chuckles gets along with dogs of all sizes and does well in playgroups. 

She is very people focused and enjoys playing with toys. 

Chuckles also loves to play fetch.

Come visit Coco at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chuckles or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content