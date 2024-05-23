Yuma Glows in the Dark for Grad Night!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready to party Class of 2024!

The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition is hosting this year's Grad Night event at Desert Sun Stadium on Friday night, May 24th at 11 P.M. following the conclusion of graduation ceremonies across Yuma County.

The event is free for all graduates in Yuma County to attend.

"We're excited to celebrate [our graduates]," said Joanne Fiser from the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition. "There's going to be a whole lot of fun for them on the field."

It has been ten years since Yuma County has hosted a Grad Night event for all students in Yuma County.

Fiser explained why this event is so important for our community.

"We're excited to bring this back," said Fiser. "These graduates deserve a safe celebration. Grad Night here in Yuma County is so much fun and we just want to have a safe environment for our students to attend."

Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition is hosting this year's event with the support of the Optimist Club of Yuma, Earl Jones Insurance and Yuma Regional Medical Center who are serving as sponsors.

"It's been great to see the community support that has come together and really made all of this happen," said Fiser. "It's very essential to let these graduates go out with a bang."

The theme of the event will be glow in the dark. There will be 3,000 t-shirts for the graduates that will actually glow as well as a foam party in the middle of the field.

Students will also receive free swag throughout the night, including bracelets, necklaces, glasses and headbands.

Over 150 different raffle items are going to be given away to the graduates as well that night. Everything from bikes, gaming chairs, computers and a 50-inch TV.

Gates will open at 11:00 P.M. on Friday night after the graduation ceremonies and the party will end at 3 A.M.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!