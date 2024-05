YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Maples Apothecary invites the community to join them on Friday, June 7, for their first anniversary.

The special event will be at The Maples Apothecary at 261 S. Main Street #1 located in the 261 Shops next to the Pint House. It will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be in-store specials, promotions, and giveaways.

Make sure to stop by!