Come get your boogie on at two summer jazz series events in Yuma

Yuma’s summer outlook is about to get cooler as the Yuma Jazz Company brings live music to the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two series of summer jazz events are hitting Yuma beginning this weekend.

Friday, May 24, the Lutes Summer Jazz Series will continue its long tradition at Lutes Casino on S. Main St. and on Saturday evening May 25, The Hills Gastro Pub will launch its new offering, New Orleans Jazz Vibes at The Hills.

Steven Hennig, Yuma Jazz Company trumpet players says they have been performing for about 20 years and has excited audiences and welcomed guest artists throughout the summer at Yuma’s most iconic eatery, Lutes Casino.

The historic restaurant, which has served locals and visitors since Main Street was a dirt road, has created a fun, casual setting for live music, enhanced with a time tested variety of locally cherished comfort foods and icy cold drinks.

The Lutes Summer Jazz Series will be from 7-9 p.m. every other Friday, May 24 through August 30.

May 25 will mark the inaugural evening of New Orleans inspired live music and cuisine

combining for a brand new experience in Yuma.

New Orleans Jazz Vibes at The Hills is the vision of Chef Eddie Guzman, who has long had a passion for exceptional NOLA cuisine and a love for New Orleans Jazz.

"And so the menu there already has a number of things like gumbo, jambalaya, beignets, po' boys sandwiches and so that stuff is there," says Hennig. "And he wants to do something that involves live music that you would hear in New Orleans."

The group that will be playing is called The New Orleans Gator Stompers, a division of the Yuma Jazz Company.

"What we're putting together is music you hear in New Orleans now, so some of it is going to be traditional like Dixieland, traditional jazz type stuff," Hennig explains. "But a lot of it is going to be more along the lines of a Trombone Shorty. It's more funk oriented and street beat feel, more modern and of course Latin and soul will be in there too."

The weekly celebrations will take place Saturday evenings at the The Hills Gastro Pub, from 6-9 p.m. throughout the summer.

Admission is free to the events at both locations and attendees can purchase food and drinks

at the respective menu prices.

You can find more information about the performances here.