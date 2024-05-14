Pet Talk: Meet Chico

An adorable pup look for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Chico!

Chico is a 4 year old neutered male shepherd who weighs 90 pounds…

Chico is super easy to get on and off a leash and he likes being petted all over.

He will also jump up in your lap and give you kisses.

Chico loves to go running and would make a perfect jogging partner.

Come visit Chico at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chico or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.