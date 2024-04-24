Pet Talk: Meet Chase

An adorable pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Chase!

Chase is a 6 year old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 77 pounds and is pretty mellow.

Chase walks well on a leash, is housebroken and quiet.

He also gets along with other dogs but may prefer the house and family all to himself.

Chase has been at the shelter longer than 30 days so his adoption fee is half off.

Come visit Chase at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chase or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.