Local choir group spreading joy to the Yuma community one note at a time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - "Voices of Joy" is a local choir group that spreads joy to the community at the Yuma Nursing Center and Yuma Veteran's Home through their love of music.

“We bring joy and when we bring joy to the seniors and the veterans it brings joy to us," said Voices of Joy group music leader, Sherry Binger.

When I asked Nursing Center patient, Karen Purpuse how she enjoyed the group, she said, “It’s fantastic. We really have a wonderful time singing all the great karaoke songs…we here really enjoy singing with them.”

The volunteer choir group has been singing for six years.

One choir member shared his favorite memory.

“I’ve had people extend their hands to me, danced after I sang an Elvis song. He was in a wheelchair, and he stood up and started dancing with his wife, so it was really fascinating. I mean it’s more than fascinating! It's heartwarming to be able to be part of it," said choir member, Leonard Diedolf.

And it’s special memories like these that the group is hoping to bring back through their music.

“Many studies have been done about music and memory and there’s a part of the brain they say is not affected by Alzheimer's that that music stays with you," said Sherry. "It brings back the memories, and it’s really a beautiful thing"

The nursing center said it also has a big impact on patients.

“Some of these residents sometimes don’t have a lot of people in their lives to come," said Yuma Nursing Center Activities Director Flor Gutierrez. "So when we have an activity and they come and sing for them, they come out of their rooms, they’re happy and they…we try to make their life better through music.”

The group is booked to sing at the Veterans Center next week.