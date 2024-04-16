Pet Talk: Meet Sailor

An adorable pup who is playful and enjoys walks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Sailor!

Sailor is a one-year-old neutered male mixed breed who weighs 49 pounds.

Sailor has lots of energy, likes attention, is good with other dogs, and is quite playful.

Sailor also loves to go on walks and would make a perfect walking or hiking buddy.

Come visit Sailor at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Sailor or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.