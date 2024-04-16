Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Sailor

The Humane Society of Yuma
An adorable pup who is playful and enjoys walks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Sailor!

Sailor is a one-year-old neutered male mixed breed who weighs 49 pounds.

Sailor has lots of energy, likes attention, is good with other dogs, and is quite playful. 

Sailor also loves to go on walks and would make a perfect walking or hiking buddy. 

Come visit Sailor at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Sailor or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

